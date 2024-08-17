Uber Eats Under Fire: New Costa Rican Bill Aims to Boost Delivery Worker Conditions

The Frente Amplio party presented a new bill that, according to its members, aims to improve the working conditions of delivery drivers. Sofía Guillén, Frente Amplio representative, accused Uber Eats of unilaterally abandoning talks with workers that were intended to improve working conditions.

“You cannot treat your workers as if they are second-rate or as if this is the previous century. Your delivery workers are demanding better conditions. They approached you respectfully, with a letter, to request negotiations for improved conditions. It is unacceptable for you to close the door on them,” said Guillén.

Among the workers’ requests are payment for tolls and an increase pay in the event of rainy conditions. Delivery workers are also required to give 40% of their salary to the company, significantly reducing their overall earnings.

“I am a user, and whenever it rains, they charge you more. I assumed it was because they were giving more money to the delivery person—the one who is getting wet, and putting their body on the line. But no, they have made their situation precarious. They don’t give them proper recognition for their work,” the legislator added.

Guillén emphasized the need for this bill and argued that regulation will not drive the platforms away, noting that the European Union has regulated them, and they have continued operating.

A few weeks ago, delivery drivers protested outside Uber’s facilities in the Eco Bambu shopping center in San Sebastián, south of San José. There, they voiced their discontent, claiming that Uber deducts a significant percentage of the total amount shown on the screen, according to messages circulating in WhatsApp groups of delivery drivers.

Uber Eats stated that in an effort to offer delivery partners more attractive additional earnings, they have made changes to the format and display of promotions.

“The new promotion system is designed to provide delivery partners with more options to generate revenue. We have been in constant communication with delivery partners on this issue since July 12. This change will not negatively impact weekly earnings, and delivery partners will continue to view promotions,” a spokesperson said.

Guillén confirmed that with the approval of this project, resubmitted as file 24,500, delivery drivers would have their labor rights recognized and would be a significant step towards a fairer treatment for these workers.