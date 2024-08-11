Costa Rica’s Cocoa Industry Gains International Acclaim at SICACAO 2024

Costa Rica continues to excel in the regional cocoa and chocolate industry, with two national companies receiving significant recognition at the First Regional Cocoa and Chocolate Quality Contest, SICACAO 2024, held in Antigua, Guatemala. This prestigious contest brought together representatives from the eight member countries of the Central American Cocoa Committee and the Dominican Republic.

Costa Rican companies Sibö Chocolate and Fincas La Dorada won notable awards. Sibö Chocolate claimed first place in the dark chocolate category, while Fincas La Dorada secured sixth place in the cocoa bean category. The event aimed to enhance the ability to assess the quality and flavor of cocoa at both the national and regional levels. It also sought to promote the exceptional cocoa and chocolate produced by Central American countries, as well as the Dominican Republic.

With 15 dark chocolate samples and 18 cocoa bean samples, the competition provided a platform for producers to showcase their finest products. “We are immensely proud of the dedication and hard work of all cocoa producers and processors,” said Fernando Vargas, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Livestock. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to producing high-quality products, where every detail is crucial for achieving both national and international acclaim.”

The competition began in May 2024 with the establishment of a regional commission to ensure the event’s neutrality and impartiality. Following a stringent selection process in June, Costa Rican samples distinguished themselves, further enhancing the country’s international reputation.

“We are confident that Costa Rica is now recognized not only for its natural beauty but also for its superior agricultural products,” Vargas added. “This distinction has undoubtedly opened doors to some of the most demanding markets worldwide.”

Sibö Chocolate, established in 2007 by Julio Fernández Amón and George Soriano, remains dedicated to producing chocolate entirely in Costa Rica using local cocoa. The company competes with the best international chocolates, maintaining its high standards. Fincas La Dorada, with plantations in San Carlos, is known for its high-quality Trinitario cocoa and low cadmium levels, earning significant acceptance in the global market.