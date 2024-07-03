Copa America 2024: Costa Rica 2-1 Paraguay Match Report

Despite Costa Rica’s impressive 2-1 victory against Paraguay on Tuesday evening, it wasn’t enough to see La Sele progress to the knockout stages, as Brazil and Colombia played out a 1-1 draw in the other group tie. In team news, coach Gustavo Alfaro made five changes from last week’s defeat to Colombia, with Gerald Taylor, Joseph Mora, Jefferson Brenes, Josimar Alcócer and Joel Campbell deputizing for Haxzel Quirós, Ariel Lassiter, Brandon Aguilera, Álvaro Zamora and Manfred Ugalde.

First Half

Los Ticos needed results to go their way, along with a big swing in goal difference to qualify, and they wasted no time getting on the board when they took the lead through captain Francisco Calvo, who headed home a teasing Mora cross from the edge of the six-yard box.

Things got even better just four minutes later when 19-year-old Alcocer showcased his undoubted talent by dribbling past several players from his own half and slotting a precise low shot into the bottom left-hand corner from 20 years out. For sure, Costa Rica’s goal of the tournament.

La Sele were a surprising two goals to the good after just seven minutes and dreaming of an unlikely qualification. But the momentum waned as Paraguay grew into the game. In fact, the goals were Costa Rica’s only shots on target in the contest.

Los Guaraníes nearly got a goal back mid-way through the half when the lively Julio Enciso bent a curling effort just wide of Patrick Sequeira’s goal from the edge of the box. The rest of the half was a relatively scrappy affair, with Los Ticos efficiently keeping Paraguay at bay while looking dangerous on the break.

Second Half

Costa Rica’s slim hopes of qualifying all but ended ten minutes after the restart when Paraguayan midfielder Mathias Villasanti dribbled into the box and set up Ramon Sosa, who blasted the ball into the top corner for his first goal for Paraguay.

Still, despite the setback, La Sele defended admirably, limiting Los Guaraníes to half chances. Their best chance of equalizer came in the 93rd minute when a Kaku corner fell to Ángel Romero, whose volley was somehow kept out by an heroic Sequeira stop at point-blank range. Arguably the best save of the entire tournament, and it ensured Costa Rica went away with the three points, even if it wasn’t enough to qualify for the next round. Here are my players ratings:

23) Patrick Sequeira – 9/10

3) Jeyland Mitchell – 8.5/10

4) Juan Pablo Vargas – 8.5/10

15) Francisco Calvo (C) – 9/10 (MOTM)

2) Gerald Taylor – 7.5/10

14) Orlando Galo – 8.5/10

13) Jefferson Brenes – 8/10

8) Joseph Mora – 8/10

17) Warren Madrigal- 7.5/10

20) Josimar Alcócer – 8.5/10

12) Joel Campbell – 8/10

Substitutes

10) Brandon Aguilera (for Joel Campbell 68th minute) – 7/10

20) Álvaro Zamora (for Josimar Alcócer 68th minute) – 7/10

16) Alejandro Bran (for Jefferson Brenes 78th minute) – N/A

7) Anthony Contreras (for Warren Madrigal 78th minute) – N/A

6) Julio Cascante (for Joseph Mora 88th minute) – N/A

Coach

Gustavo Alfaro- 8.5/10

Alfaro made five changes from the 3-0 loss to Colombia and was vindicated in the decision, as the fresh legs rejuvenated the side, giving them renewed energy and vigor. He will be disappointed that the players didn’t build on the early two-goal lead, with little attacking output for the next 80 minutes. Nonetheless, he substituted well throughout to halt any growing Paraguayan pressure, and the victory was secured in typical Alfaro fashion with an energetic and organized defensive display.

In Group D’s other fixture, Colombia and Brazil played out a 1-1 draw, meaning they both advanced to the quarter-finals with six and five points, respectively. Costa Rica finished third with a respectable four points from three matches, and Paraguay finished bottom with zero points. Sadly, for La Sele, four points would have seen them advance in three of the other four groups.

Nonetheless, they can take many positives away from a productive and memorable campaign (excluding the Colombia match). Despite many observers predicting Los Ticos would finish with zero points before the tournament started, they came away with an outstanding win and a draw from a challenging group, proving they can compete with the top nations.

Furthermore, with Costa Rica’s squad being the youngest in the entire competition, there is plenty to build on going forward, and the experience gained from this tournament will undoubtedly serve as valuable lessons for future campaigns.