Mexico Massacre: Six Family Members Brutally Murdered, Including Baby and Toddler

Six members of a family, including an eight-month-old baby and a two-year-old child, were murdered in the central state of Guanajuato, one of the most violent in Mexico, the state governor reported on Monday.

The massacre occurred after 10:00 PM local time on Sunday (04:00 GMT on Monday) in a house in the Industrial neighborhood of the city of León, when armed individuals entered the property and shot at the family. “Unfortunately, there are two deceased minors and four women, a regrettable event,” the governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez, told reporters.

He added that the state prosecutor’s office already has “indications” about the alleged perpetrators of the attack and “has already implemented a search operation to find those responsible.” Rodríguez reported that two men managed to survive the attack by hiding on the roof of the building when they saw the armed group arrive. Before the attack, they witnessed agents of the National Guard also arriving at the house.

“They are the ones who recount that minutes before, the National Guard had entered, taking some belongings, not specifying whether with a search warrant or not. That is what needs to be investigated,” the governor stated. The León Secretariat of Security reported that it is collaborating with the state prosecutor’s office in the investigation of the crime.

Guanajuato, a prosperous industrial center and tourist destination, has become the scene of bloody massacres and the murder of police officers due to the dispute between the Santa Rosa de Lima and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel groups, engaged in drug trafficking and fuel theft, among other crimes.

The wave of violence in Mexico has already claimed more than 450,000 murders and around 100,000 disappearances since the federal government launched a controversial military offensive to combat criminal groups at the end of 2006.