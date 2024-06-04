Kylian Mbappé Joins Real Madrid: The Dream Finally Realized

The arrival of the French star Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid, “the club of his dreams,” has sparked enormous enthusiasm among the press and Real Madrid fans. However, they have not forgotten the past and are not giving the captain of the ‘Bleus’ a blank check.

The official announcement of the summer transfer through a brief statement on Monday afternoon was received as a “bombshell,” despite Madrid fans having waited seven years for this moment. It was accompanied by a certain euphoria and high expectations for the player.

“Finally Mbappé” headlined the sports daily AS, celebrating the addition of “another Galáctico to Real Madrid’s collection,” a club that has seen stars like Zidane, Ronaldo, Figo, Beckham, Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“What you dreamed of,” highlighted its competitor Marca, with a photomontage of the footballer wearing the Real Madrid jersey, echoing Mbappé’s words on his social media when his signing was made official.

“A dream come true,” wrote the 25-year-old forward on his social media. “Very happy and proud to be part of the club of my dreams (…) ¡Hala Madrid!” he added.

For Cadena Cope, one of the most listened to in Spain, “Kylian is the icing on the cake” and recalled that the transfer, which began to be managed “several years ago,” is the work of the “extraordinary management of Florentino Pérez,” president of the white club.

The logical end to the saga that began in 2017, even before Mbappé’s arrival at Paris SG when the young Mbappé exploded in Monaco, makes Real Madrid “the main candidate to dominate the football world in the next ten years.”

He will have to measure up

Through social media, his future teammates, such as the Brazilian Éder Militao, and other members of the Real Madrid family, such as former players Iker Casillas and Marcelo, are already counting on Mbappé to win the ‘Sixteenth’ Champions League, just three days after lifting the continental trophy at Wembley.

To achieve this, the Bondy native — a suburb north of Paris — will have to convince all the Madrid fans with his talent upon his arrival at the ‘Casa Blanca.’

“It’s a great signing, an immense player. But here he will be just one more in the great history of Real,” said Luis Cáceres, president of the federation of supporters’ clubs (fan groups).

“Real Madrid never has any player above the club. From minute one, he will have to measure up, play football, and demonstrate his qualities. If not, the Bernabéu will make him pay. I’ve seen the stadium boo Zidane, Cristiano…” he warns.

“With what happened two years ago, when he decided to renew with PSG, Kylian must know that he is being watched. When will he be forgiven? When he shows us on the field that he is now in the team he loves,” adds Cáceres.

In front of the club’s official store on the central Gran Vía, a 52-year-old French Real Madrid fan, Zein Mroueh, believes that Mbappé “arrives at the right time,” but will need to catch up “because he is entering a new stage of his life.”

“Mbappé will bring speed, a lot of technique. He is a complete player. He is not indispensable for Madrid, but he is an added value” to a team that already reigns in Europe, says Erika Franchi, a 28-year-old Italian fan.

Contrary to some of the press and Real Madrid members who believe that Mbappé needs Real Madrid more than the other way around, Luis Cáceres assures that “they need each other”: one to confirm himself as the best footballer of the moment, the other to continue expanding its legend.