Red Cross Rescues Seven in Costa Rica’s Braulio Carillo National Park

On Sunday, a coordinated rescue operation by the Red Cross successfully located and rescued seven individuals who had been reported missing in Braulio Carillo National Park, specifically in the Zurqui area. Unfortunately, the institution also confirmed the death of a 33-year-old man.

The alert was raised on Sunday night, prompting an immediate response from the Red Cross. The following morning, just minutes before 9 a.m., relief authorities had established contact with the lost individuals, ensuring their safety before 10 a.m.

The rescued group comprised six men and one woman, ranging in age from 26 to 42. According to a statement from the Red Cross, all were found to be in stable condition and were promptly evaluated by medical personnel.

In addition to the seven individuals rescued, the Red Cross had assisted three others on Sunday night who had managed to exit the Santa Rosa de Moravia area on their own. Among these three was the group’s guide, who reported the death of one of the eleven members.

The rescue operation involved the Specialized Unit of Terrestrial Search. A press office spokesperson from the Red Cross gave further details on the operation.

“At 10:58 a.m. we made contact with the patient. It was confirmed that a 33-year-old man had no vital signs. He was located an hour and a half from the command post site,” the institution added. The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) will proceed with the removal of the body and conducting the corresponding investigation. The recovery process is expected to take several hours due to the challenging terrain and location