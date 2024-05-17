American Airlines Expands Costa Rica Presence with Philadelphia-Guanacaste Route

American Airlines announced a new route from Philadelphia International Airport to Guanacaste, Costa Rica, starting December 7, 2024. This will be the first time the airline will offer this route, which will operate during high season of 2024-2025. It will run on Saturdays from December 7 through March 30, 2025.

According to the itinerary, the flight will arrive at Guanacaste Airport (LIR) at 12:33 p.m. and depart at 1:00 p.m. for Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). American Airlines will use a 172-seat B737-800 aircraft.

“We are proud to continue growing our presence in Costa Rica with our new weekly route between Liberia and Philadelphia, beginning in December,” said Rafael Sanchez, American Airlines Regional Manager for Central America. “This winter, we will be celebrating our 35th anniversary in the country with a robust operation of up to 13 daily flights.”

The United States is the main market for air travel to Costa Rica. In the first four months of 2024, 643,141 U.S. tourists visited the country, according to the most recent figures from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

“We are pleased to announce the confirmation of the new direct air route between Philadelphia in Pennsylvania and the province of Guanacaste. This is the only route connecting our country with this U.S. city and will increase visitation from the United States,” said William Rodriguez, Minister of Tourism.

With the addition of this new route from Philadelphia (PHL), American Airlines also offers direct routes from Guanacaste to Charlotte (CLT), Dallas (DFW), New York (JFK), Miami (MIA), and Chicago (ORD).

“We welcome with great enthusiasm the start of this new route to Philadelphia, which will provide the first direct connection to this East Coast city. Announcing new frequencies at this time of year is exciting and fills us with hope for the 2024/2025 high season, for which the entire airport community is working to offer the quality of service that characterizes us,” said César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.