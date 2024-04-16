Google Launches Operations Base in El Salvador to Boost Modernization

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, inaugurated this Monday the new offices of the American giant Google in that Central American country, which will work with public and private institutions to promote business and modernize education and health.

“Today, we are inaugurating Google’s offices in El Salvador, let’s say the most important physical presence, or Google’s base of operations in El Salvador,” Bukele declared as he presided over the opening ceremony in the capital.

Google’s arrival comes after an agreement signed with the Salvadoran government in August 2023 to advance the country’s modernization in the areas of digital government, health, and education.

Bukele highlighted that El Salvador is already working with the technology company and cited as an example that “there is not a single child” in the country who does not have a device with the Google Classroom teaching platform, which “is a big step in the digitalization and improvement of education.”

Boosting education in the country “is not so fast” and requires many allies, such as the “case of Google, which has the technology that we need,” he indicated.

The president announced that over time, “new applications and new technologies” will be developed to improve the public health system and for the “modernization” of procedures in institutions such as land, sea, and airport customs.

Bukele, who was re-elected in February for a second term, announced that in the “first months” of his next government, which begins on June 1, he will launch a “telemedicine” system with Google technology.

Among other projects, the installation of “a data center in El Salvador” is also planned, which will be a “multi-million dollar investment” by Google, he emphasized.

For his part, the president of Google Cloud for Latin America, Eduardo López, assured that the commitment to El Salvador is “long-term.”

“Today we are opening this office that marks our official arrival in the country to be an active enabler in cloud technologies that generate a positive impact on economic development and the growth of opportunities for the Salvadoran population,” said López.