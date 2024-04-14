Forest Fire Rages in Costa Rica’s Lomas de Barbudal Biological Reserve

Authorities of the Arenal Tempisque Conservation Area (ACAT) reported that a forest fire broke out in the Lomas de Barbudal Biological Reserve (RBLB).

The fire started this Saturday and is spreading rapidly, despite the fact that all the human resources available at ACAT have been used to fight the fire. The situation is aggravated by the presence of several forest fire outbreaks, both inside and outside the reserve.

“The affected sector is highly complex due to the broken topography, the scarcity of water sources, and the logistical difficulty in handling equipment such as motor pumps and blowers,” stated the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC).

These conditions have made it very difficult to control the fire, severely wearing out the personnel who are fighting the fire outbreaks, which are distributed in various points.

Costa Rican firefighters from the canton of Bagaces will join to provide support in controlling, extinguishing, and liquidating the forest fire outside the protected wildlife area.

“The site harbors a dry forest cover, composed of diverse vegetation types, featuring fuels spanning from light to medium and even heavy, facilitating the swift advancement of the fire, exacerbated by an abundance of leaf litter. The fuels’ low humidity, coupled with the area’s strong winds, further complicates the situation,” remarked Alexander Leon, Regional Director of the Arenal Tempisque Conservation Area.

So far, the damage caused by the fire has not been estimated; however, forest firefighters are working tirelessly to control and liquidate the fire as soon as possible, given the presence of strong winds, a situation that aggravates the fire and could allow it to advance in the Biological Reserve.

“The risk of the fire spreading into the Biological Reserve is very real, and it could cause a major disaster for the site’s ecosystem. There’s a lot of flammable material in this area, so if the fire reaches there, it would be really bad for the protected area,” emphasized Leon.