Messi’s Inter Miami Faces Canales’ Monterrey in Concacaf Showdown

As the Concacaf Champions Cup-2024 enters its thrilling quarterfinal stage, all eyes are on the tantalizing matchup between Inter Miami, led by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, and Monterrey, boasting the talents of Spanish midfielder Sergio Canales. This clash of the titans promises to be a spectacle for football fans across the region, as two of the most valuable squads in Concacaf go head-to-head.

The quarterfinals showcase the best of North and Central American football, with four Mexican teams, three from the United States, and our very own Herediano proudly representing Costa Rica. The Inter Miami vs Monterrey encounter is undoubtedly the most anticipated of the lot, given the star power and financial might of both teams.

According to Transfermarkt, Inter Miami boasts the most valuable roster in Major League Soccer (MLS), estimated at a staggering $91 million. The legendary Messi, even at 36 years of age, accounts for a third of that value at $32.3 million, while Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez ranks as the fifth most valuable player on the squad at $4.3 million. On the other side of the pitch, Monterrey’s ‘Rayados’ hold the title of the most valuable team in Liga MX, with a total value of $102.1 million. Their prized asset, Sergio Canales, is worth an impressive $11.8 million.

The first leg of this mouthwatering tie will take place on Wednesday at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT on Thursday). However, the burning question on everyone’s minds is whether Messi will feature in the game, having missed Inter Miami’s last three matches due to a right leg injury.

Inter Miami’s Argentine coach, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, emphasized the importance of the match but also the need to consider Messi’s fitness for the entire season. “The match (against Monterrey) is important, but we have to think about the whole year,” Martino stated, adding that if there is any “risk” to Messi’s recovery, “he will not play.” The football world will have to wait until Tuesday for Martino’s final decision on Messi’s participation.

The quarterfinal stage also sees three other Mexican teams vying for a place in the semifinals. Tigres, hoping to have French striker André-Pierre Gignac fit and firing, will visit the Columbus Crew in the United States on Tuesday. América, current leaders of Mexican football, will face the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, also on Tuesday. Our very own Herediano will host Pachuca at the National Stadium in San José on Wednesday, with the ‘Tuzos’ looking to bounce back from a run of three consecutive defeats in their domestic league.

Pachuca’s Uruguayan coach, Guillermo Almada, remains optimistic about his team’s chances, stating, “We have a beautiful challenge in the Concachampions; we will go in search of a good result.”

As Costa Ricans, we will be cheering on Herediano as they carry the hopes of the nation in this prestigious tournament. However, the Inter Miami vs Monterrey clash is sure to capture the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide, as two heavyweight teams collide in what promises to be an unforgettable quarterfinal tie. With Messi’s participation still uncertain, the anticipation only grows as we await the first whistle in this battle of the titans.