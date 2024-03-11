Reconnect with Nature: Playa Naranjo Camping Resumes in Costa Rica

The Guanacaste Conservation Area announce the reopening of camping services at Playa Naranjo, nestled within the breathtaking Santa Rosa National Park, starting Wednesday, March 13, 2024. This will promote sustainable tourism and enhance visitors’ connection with the pristine nature of the area.

Under the new regulations, all campers are required to vacate their reserved space by noon on the day of departure. Moreover, visitors must pay the total entrance fee per day per person, along with the camping fee.

Authorities infirmed that the campground will remain closed on Tuesdays to facilitate conservation efforts and maintenance activities. The camping experience at Playa Naranjo offers a unique opportunity for local and international tourists to disconnect from the bustle of modern life and embrace the tranquility of nature.

As a form of alternative tourism, camping fosters direct interaction with the environment and cultural heritage, emphasizing the importance of responsible behavior and conservation efforts.

Playa Naranjo remains a sought-after destination, attracting visitors eager to explore its natural wonders. However, visitors are urged to exercise caution and responsibility during their stay. Activities such as plant or wildlife collection without proper permits are strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

To mitigate environmental impact, the use of single-use plastic is strictly prohibited within the area. Visitors are required to remove all waste generated during their stay and dispose of it responsibly outside the Protected Wildlife Area.

Playa Naranjo is home to a diverse range of vulnerable species, including sea turtles and jaguars. To ensure their protection, visitors are advised to adhere to observation protocols recommended by scientific experts.

Additionally, tourists are cautioned against crossing or swimming in the estuary or lagoon, as they serve as breeding grounds for various animals, including large and potentially dangerous crocodiles.

Reservations can be made through the website