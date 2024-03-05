Spanish Authorities Seize Cocaine Hidden in Costa Rican Coffee Shipment

Spanish authorities announced the discovery of 419 kilograms of cocaine concealed within a shipment of coffee from Costa Rica. The illicit substance was uncovered during an inspection conducted by Customs Surveillance officials of the Tax Agency at the port of Barcelona.

Upon scanning the container, which contained 19,000 kilograms of Costa Rican coffee, authorities detected “suspicious black and red lumps,” prompting further investigation. Subsequently, the entire shipment was redirected to a logistics warehouse for thorough examination, revealing 631 shrink-wrapped cocaine tablets with a combined weight of 419 kilograms.

Shrink-wrapped tablets refer to blocks of cocaine wrapped in heat-shrinkable film, forming a rectangular shape upon application of heat.

Spanish media outlets such as El Periódico, Cadena Ser, La Vanguardia, ABC of Spain, and the Europa Press agency, reported the seizure at approximately 6 a.m. Costa Rican time.

The narcotics were packaged within multiple parcels strategically placed near the container doors, utilizing the “blind hooking” method. In this modus operandi, a member of the drug syndicate conceals the illicit substances within a container carrying legitimate cargo.

Upon arrival at the destination, an accomplice gains access to the stash before it undergoes inspection by port authorities. According to Spanish media, complicity of port officials in such operations is not uncommon.

Despite the implementation of scanners at the Port of Moín by the government of Rodrigo Chaves in July last year as part of Operation Soberania, drug shipments from Costa Rica continue to reach European destinations.

European authorities reported seizing 1.2 tons of cocaine originating from Costa Rica as of October last year, underscoring the persistent challenge posed by drug trafficking via export shipments.

The Minister of Security indicated today, that since July, 4 containers with drugs originating from Costa Rica have been “seized” in Europe, making this the fifth shipment.