Forest Fire Rages in Guanacaste, Costa Rica’s 2nd This Month

A raging forest fire erupted Tuesday in the Las Catalinas region of Santa Cruz, Guanacaste — Costa Rica’s second blaze in less than a week. The fire has already torn through over 15 hectares of land, threatening 100 more.

The Fire Department issued an emergency alert upon the outbreak, confirming firefighters are actively battling the flames. “Since Monday we have had personnel working alongside community members to suppress the fire. We strengthened efforts today with more staff and equipment,” said Operative Director Luis Salas.

Authorities stated that extinguishing this wildfire is proving exceptionally difficult due to the area’s challenging mountainous terrain, blistering temperatures, and intense winds that spread the fire.

Just last week, the Guanacaste Conservation Area (ACG) successfully contained another fire in the El Amo sector of Guanacaste National Park. “Thanks to our dedicated team’s efforts, we controlled the initial outbreak. It’s disheartening that some may not grasp the severe damage caused by such acts,” the organization stated regretfully.

Officials strongly advised the public to refrain from any behavior that could spark blazes and to report witnessed acts of vandalism. Data shows 45 forest fires were addressed last year, while 58 ravaged Costa Rica’s woodlands in 2022.

Experts cautioned that the anticipated hot and dry conditions in 2024, exacerbated by El Niño, may fuel further surges in wildfires. “Preventing fires is key to preserving 90,000 hectares of dry forests in regeneration. Blazes here would mean irreparable harm,” emphasized ACG.

In Guanacaste and Puntarenas especially, authorities noted an embedded cultural practice of household waste-burning. They urge communities to halt this hazardous habit.

Anyone witnessing emergencies should contact ACG’s Fire Management Program at 83562502 or 89973261. Together, we can protect Costa Rica’s precious forests and wildlife from preventable destruction.