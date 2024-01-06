Costa Rica Braces for Scorching Temperatures Over Weekend

Costa Ricans should prepare for a sweltering first weekend of 2024, according to forecasts from the country’s National Meteorological Institute (IMN). A prevailing dry air mass will bring clear skies, intense sun and minimal rain nationwide.

“We expect very high temperatures, especially on Saturday and Sunday afternoons,” said IMN meteorologist Ricardo Zúñiga at a Friday press conference. “Cool mountain breezes in the mornings will give way to hot and humid conditions by midday.”

Maximum temperatures will reach 32°C in the Central Valley, 36°C along the North Pacific coast and 34°C across most of the country. Overnight lows offer little reprieve from the heat.

With cloud cover at less than 25%, UV radiation indexes are predicted to remain at extreme levels over 9 this weekend. At these intensities, sun exposure without protection can cause severe burns in under 15 minutes.

Authorities are urging extra precautions for residents and visitors enjoying Costa Rica’s beaches and parks. This includes wearing wide-brimmed hats, UV protective clothing, applying sunscreen with SPF 50 or higher, and staying hydrated.

“Avoid direct sun contact, especially between 11 am and 3 pm when rays are strongest,” advised Health Minister María Fuller. “Watch for signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea and fatigue.”

While heat waves are typical for Costa Rica’s dry season, climate change is amplifying temperatures worldwide. “These extreme hot spells are becoming more intense and occurring earlier,” explained Zúñiga.

With highs over 35°C, this weekend will offer a sizzling start to Costa Rica’s summer. Residents are advised to exercise caution and limit outdoor exposure during peak sunlight hours. Relief may arrive next week as some models indicate a possible pattern shift, according to Zúñiga.