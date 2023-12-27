Tourism Chamber Brings Added Security to Costa Rica Beach

The local Chamber of Tourism has finalized an agreement with Costa Rica’s Ministry of Public Security (MSP) to increase police presence in the popular beach town of Playa Sámara. The deal allows for six additional officers to be deployed in order to boost safety and security during peak tourism season.

The alliance comes following close collaboration between tourism industry figures and ministry officials. As part of the terms, the Chamber of Tourism of Playa Sámara (CTPS) will provide lodging accommodation to house the incoming MSP officers through high season.

CTPS President Xavi Palomar expressed satisfaction at the successful negotiations and goodwill between the groups. “This action is extremely important, especially during the high season when the arrival of national and foreign tourists increases,” he stated.

With visitor levels spiking over coming months, the officers will attend to any incidents and allow tourists and locals to file complaints locally instead of traveling 35 kilometers to Nicoya. Hotel staff will also receive training for advising victims online through the Judicial Investigation Agency’s system.

Palomar emphasized that Playa Sámara is known as an exceptionally calm, safe destination. By getting out ahead of any potential issues, the district can maintain current low crime rates long-term with strategic resource management.

The CTPS president suggested preventative efforts combining police presence, training and patrol car repair will keep the area secure while improving reaction capabilities. Building bridges across agencies and the private sector also promises sustained coordination benefiting all involved.

For years, Playa Sámara stood out as a tourist draw thanks to tranquility surrounding stunning Guanacaste beaches. This latest show of proactive planning indicates partners aim to double down on preserving the slice of paradise by prioritizing visitor and resident welfare.