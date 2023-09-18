Celebrating a U.S. Blues Legend: Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Night in Costa Rica

Costa Rican musicians are preparing a tribute for U.S. blues and rock icon Stevie Ray Vaughan. The event will take place at the Jazz Café Escazú on September 20 at 8:30 p.m.

This night promises to take guests back to the 1980s and relive the legacy of one of Austin’s greatest and a major inspiration to many.

In Costa Rica, Vaughan’s influence resonates deeply within the music community. Esteemed musicians, including Aaron Retana, associated with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Costa Rica, and revered guitarist and music producer, Carlos Domínguez, regard Vaughan as a guiding star in their musical journeys.

Deeply inspired and touched by his creations, they decided the best way to honor Vaughan was to do what he loved most: play music.

The group of talented Costa Ricans would like to extend a warm invitation to all his fans and those who love the genre.

“Join us for a Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Night at the Jazz Café Escazú on September 20th. Dive into the enchanting world of blues and rock, as we revisit Vaughan’s timeless classics,” they said.

Stevie Ray Vaughan was an icon of blues and rock music from the 1980s. This guitarist, singer, and songwriter, originally from Austin, Texas, was musically influenced by great blues artists such as B. B. King, Albert King, Freddie King, Buddy Guy, Otis Rush, and Jimi Hendrix.

Throughout his extensive musical career, Vaughan formed the band “Double Trouble” with which he achieved much of his success. His first album, “Texas Flood”, includes two of his most popular hits, “Pride and Joy” and “I’m Cryin’.”

The life of this great musician was overshadowed by problems with the authorities and the abuse of illicit substances. However, this did not prevent Vaughan from receiving a large number of awards and recognitions both during his lifetime and posthumously.

He won six Grammy awards and ten Austin Music awards. In 2000, he was posthumously inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. Rolling Stone magazine ranked him seventh among the best guitarists of all time. In 2015, Vaughan and his band Double Trouble were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets are available for purchase on the website: https://www.tiquetebox.app or on the day of the event at the venue.