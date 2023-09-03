Online Purchases Open for Costa Rica’s Carara Park

The Central Pacific Conservation Area (ACOPAC), under the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC-MINAE), has announced the addition of Carara National Park to the Online Purchase and Reservation System (SICORE).

Starting September 1, 2023, tickets can be procured in advance through the official website www.serviciosenlinea.sinac.go.cr. Consequently, physical ticket purchases at the entrance of the said Protected Area will be discontinued.

“The integration of this site into SICORE is pivotal. It empowers the officials of the Protected Area to function in a more streamlined, technologically advanced manner. This aligns with our institution’s vision of consistently enhancing our service to tourists, ensuring they derive maximum enjoyment from the site and its many attractions,” Jeffrey Hernandez, the Regional Director of ACOPAC, commented.

This system enables visitors to secure their entrance tickets from the convenience of their homes, facilitating better planning for their trips. Moreover, it eliminates the need to queue at the venue.

Those who book their tickets ahead of time are guaranteed entry on their chosen date and time. It’s noteworthy that tourists have a grace period of up to 40 minutes post their selected entry time.

The admission charges, inclusive of VAT, are as detailed below:

National adults: ¢1130

National children: ¢565

Foreign adults: $11.30

Foreign children: $5.65

Carara National Park joins the ranks as the eleventh Protected Area under SICORE, accompanying other notable National Parks such as Irazú Volcano, Poás, Rincón de la Vieja, Tenorio, Tortuguero, Chirripó, Tapantí, Manuel Antonio, San Lucas Island, and Braulio Carrillo’s Barva Volcano sector.

During 2022, this National Park received 38,116 visitors. With these improvements, tourism authorities expect an increase in visitation for the remainder of 2023.

SINAC is working hard to enable online purchases for all National Parks and Wildlife Protected Areas. They hope that over the course of these months they will be able to enable the purchase of tickets to more areas and continue doing so in 2024.