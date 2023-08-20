Spain claims first Women’s World Cup with 1-0 win over England

The Spanish national team erupted in jubilation on Sunday as they won the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 victory over England in the final, played before 75,000 people in Sydney.

The players on the field and the entire bench jumped at the final whistle of the match that gave them their first title in history.

Left back Olga Carmona scored the winning goal for ‘La Roja’ in the 29th minute after a cross from Mariona Caldentey to clinch the World Cup trophy in Australia and New Zealand. The final was played at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, filled to the brim with enthusiastic fans cheering on both teams.

The two teams burst onto the pitch, with England having slight dominance at first, taking the first direct shot in the 5th minute, and 10 minutes later hitting the crossbar.

But Spain did not fall behind and in the 11th minute a play by Salma Paralluelo nearly became a goal.

The English, with a solid lower half led by Millie Bright, multiplied to prevent the connection between the Spanish midfield and the explosive play of Salma Paralluelo, a constant threat.

Spain relied on the control game of Aitana Bonmatí and Jenifer Hermoso to connect to the front line. England, meanwhile, focused their game on defensive strength and long balls looking for the incursions into the box of Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp.

The balance was broken when Teresa Abelleira recovered a ball on the right flank and crossed to the left where Caldentey served the run of Carmona to make it 1-0.

Goal-scoring lateral

The incisive left back had already scored the goal that gave Spain the win over Sweden in last Tuesday’s semifinal in Auckland. Before the goal, a young man invaded the pitch with a protest shirt against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With the result in their favor, Spain remained calm to manage the game with their passing and cutting England’s connections. England tried to regain the initiative in the final minutes of the first half, although Spain had a better chance of increasing the lead in a missed shot by Paralluelo.

For the second half, English coach Sarina Wiegman sent Lauren James and Chloe Kelly to the field, looking to form a quick attacking trident along with Lauren Hemp.

The latter starred in England’s first serious arrival in the second half by shooting wide from a cross from the right. However, ball control remained with Spain.

In the 64th minute the match was stopped to check a penalty against England, which was awarded after VAR review. Hermoso’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Mary Earps.

That action seemed to inject spirit into the English, who intensified their attacks, albeit without better aim against keeper Cata Coll.The entrance of Alexia Putellas near the end of the match allowed Spain to regain control of the game. The chorus of “yes we can” accompanied the Spanish players in the final stretch until the victory that gave them the championship.