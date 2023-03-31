Flights to Costa Rica: TUI Airways will resume its flights from England to Guanacaste

The British airline TUI Airways will resume its flights from England to Guanacaste once a week starting November 1, 2023. The service will be extended during the high season of 2024.

Flights will depart from London Gatwick International Airport on Wednesdays on a Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner aircraft, with a capacity of 345 seats (63 spaces in business class and 282 places in economy).

“The return of TUI Airways will strengthen Guanacaste as a destination and boost tourism to the country at the beginning of the high season 2023 through an additional and direct connection to the Old Continent,” said Hermes Navarro, head of investment attraction of the ICT.

Currently, 15 airlines operate in the Guanacaste Airport and connect this province to 23 international destinations.

It’s worth highlighting that TUI Airways is the only airline that directly connects Guanacaste with Europe.

“We are pleased to announce the return of TUI to Guanacaste in November 2023. This is a positive sign that reinforces Guanacaste as an international destination. Reestablishing the route connecting London Gatwick with Guanacaste is crucial to boost our presence in Europe. We are working on finding more routes to new destinations”, said César Jaramillo, General Manager of CORIPORT, Guanacaste Airport’s concessionaire.

Guanacaste welcomed TUI Airways in November 2021 after a 20-month pause due to the pandemic. Between March and November of this year, the airline will not fly due to operational costs.

To purchase plane tickets and obtain more information, those interested can visit TUI’s website https://www.tui.co.uk/flight /.