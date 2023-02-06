Keylor Navas shines in Premier League debut

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas played his first game with new Premier League club Nottingham Forest. His performance was brilliant, and he made crucial stops throughout the game that allowed his team to win the match.

Navas showed he is still one of the top goalkeepers and is in great shape to keep competing at the top level. The three-time Champions League winner made excellent interventions that allowed his team to secure the win.

Early in the game, the Costa Rican goalie saved a cross-shot with his left hand. This was a crucial stop to keep the game 0-0. Then, after his teammates scored the first goal, Navas stopped a shot from inside the area, followed by a deflection of a close-range shot.

The Tico received a standing ovation from the entire City Ground, as he was one of the main reasons why the club was able to secure one more win.

Navas’ interventions gave security to the team, which maintained the lead and claimed the three points at the end of the match. Head coach Steve Cooper praised Keylor’s performance.

“The obvious talking points are his saves – and rightly so; he deserves all the credit for that. But I loved his composure in the game as well; his game-management and his decision-making,” he said.

The coaching staff, teammates, and fans were all delighted with the Costa Rican star. “A clean sheet and three points on his debut! Keylor Navas is your #NFFC Player of the Match!” the club tweeted.

The 36-year-old was extremely pleased as well. “Thank God it was an excellent debut! Very happy to enjoy playing again!” he captioned an Instagram post.