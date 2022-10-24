Pelé Feels Blessed for Being 82 Years Old and in Good Health

Former Brazilian soccer legend Pele feels blessed for turning 82 on Sunday and in good health, which in recent times has deteriorated.

“My friends from Brazil and from all over the world. I am happy, very happy to be here today with you and that God gave me health to be able to thank you for everything I have received,” the ex-attacker said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“82 years is a gift from God. I hope we continue a long time together and, God willing, another 82 would be nice,” he added in some images in which he appears seated and with black hair.

Considered by many to be the best soccer player in history, Edson Arantes do Nascimento has had health problems in recent years.

Between August and September 2021 he was hospitalized in Sao Paulo after a tumor was detected in his colon, which was removed.

Since then, his family and the doctors treating him have said that his health is stable and that he must periodically go to the hospital for chemotherapy sessions as part of his treatment.

‘O Rei’, who in the video did not mention the ailment, has also had kidney and hip problems, which reduced his mobility, forcing him to use a walker or wheelchair.

Although he is active on social networks, especially posting publicity material or archive images, he has drastically reduced his public appearances.

Several Brazilian football figures, such as Ronaldinho, Neymar, Ronaldo or Rivaldo, celebrated the birthday of the only three-time world champion player (1958, 1962 and 1970).

“Legend, genius, reference, idol. For me and for the whole world. Long live the king,” El Fenómeno wrote on Instagram.