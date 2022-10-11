International Day of Peace 2022

September 21 is International Peace Day around the world. The idea of a day to promote peace and ceasefires was introduced to the United Nations in 1981 by the delegates from Costa Rica under the administration of president Rodrigo Carrazo Odio. Originally the day was to coincide with the opening of the U.N. General Assembly each year, but in 2002 it was set at Sept. 21.

The General Assembly declared that the day be observed as a day of ceasefires and nonviolence and that all member states, United Nations organizations and non governmental organizations promote peace through education and public awareness. In Costa Rica, as in other countries, the day was observed in schools and municipalities.

“End Racism. Build Peace,” is the theme for 2022, with the United Nations’ commitment to realizing the vision of a world free of racism and racial discrimination. From wars and natural disasters to social injustices and diseases, many factors can influence the dissonance and discord seen in everyday life. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message that all have a responsibility to contribute to tranquility and unity for a better world for all.