Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano Increases Eruptive Activity

The Fuego volcano, about 35 km from Guatemala’s capital, increased its eruptive activity, reported Sunday the Institute of Volcanology (Insivumeh).

“Instrumental records detected increase of the colossus (3,763 masl). From 2 to 5 explosions per hour are observed, as well as moderate and strong avalanches”, indicated the entity in a bulletin on the volcano.

In addition, Insivumeh said that it raises “a curtain of ash and the wind disperses this material to distances of between 10 and 15 kilometers in west and southwest directions”, affecting nine communities on the slopes of the volcano.

The institute warns that the increase in activity “may precede the formation of a lava flow” towards one or several ravines (natural basins) as happened last July 4, when it registered another eruptive increase.

Rodolfo García, spokesman for Civil Protection, said that for the moment there have been no evacuations.

However, they maintain communication “with community leaders” near the volcano and municipal authorities of the departments where the volcano is located, Sacatepéquez, Chimaltenango and Escuintla, to evacuate if necessary, he said.

An eruption of the Fuego volcano on June 3, 2018, triggered an avalanche that swept through the community of San Miguel Los Lotes (Escuintla) and part of a road in the neighboring town of Alotenango (Sacatepéquez), leaving 215 dead and a similar number missing.

Along with Fuego, the Santiaguito (west) and Pacaya (south) volcanoes are also active in Guatemala.