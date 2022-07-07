Costa Rica Adventure Tour: Biking Amidst the Treetops

For adventure lovers, who are not afraid of heights and want to enjoy a ride through the forest, the Costa Rica Eco Bungee company designed an ideal tour: Eco Bike. It is a unique experience and the first cable bike tour in Central America.

The tour consists of a bike ride on a cable at 60 meters high with a total distance of 400 meters round trip, admiring the lush forest and the Catartatita River in San Ramon de Alajuela.

“Last year, I investigated, and everywhere they call it Sky Bike, in Mexico and South America, but here we call it Eco Bike. There is nothing in Central America, and we said, ‘let’s build one here.’ You can ride it from ten years old and up, and there are two cables; there is no way to fall; it has a harness on the waist and leg; on the top cable, there are two independent safety lines,” explained the owner Zenia Alfaro.

The activity is highly original and attractive. You can enjoy a beautiful walk surrounded by nature, breathe fresh air and enjoy the pleasant company of a friend or family member.

Families, groups of friends, and local and foreign tourists are more than welcome to take the tour. However, it is not recommended for people with hypertension or heart risks.

With this bike ride, visitors can enjoy Costa Rica’s nature in a unique and unrepeatable way. The tour offers much excitement and allows one to contemplate the forest’s beauty.

Many families have made tourism their way of life, looking for fun and original attractions for everyone to enjoy.

“This is a family project; the project began with the idea of taking advantage of the fact that we have primary forest, it has not been intervened, and the farm is under a forestry regime,” added Zenia Alfaro, owner of the adventure business.

In addition to the new tour, there is a bungee jump, suspension bridge walk, extreme swing, trails, and butterfly garden.

“Come on… you set the limits, we set the bicycle,” said Costa Rica Eco Bungee to encourage visitors to take the tour.

Company hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.