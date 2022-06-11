Ortega authorizes Russian army to enter Nicaraguan territory

Daniel Ortega’s regime invited the Kremlin forces to enter the Central American country for “law enforcement, humanitarian aid, rescue and search missions in emergencies or natural disasters.”

“he most unpleasant icing on the cake for the United States was the sensational announcement by Daniel Ortega, president of Nicaragua. He allowed Russian troops, ships and planes into Nicaragua. Of course, only for humanitarian purposes, Russian troops can enter Nicaragua in the second half of 2022,” said state television presenter Olga Skabeeva.

“If U.S. missile systems can almost reach Moscow from Ukrainian territory, it is time for Russia to deploy something powerful closer to U.S. cities,” the journalist added.

The Nicaraguan government also authorized the presence of Russian troops for “exchange of experiences and training.”

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, spoke to Russian media and mentioned: “We are talking about a routine procedure for the adoption of a Nicaraguan law on the temporary admission of foreign military personnel to its territory in order to develop cooperation in various areas, including humanitarian and emergency responses, combatting organized crime and drug trafficking.”

The Ortega regime stated that the exchange between the military forces will be of “mutual benefit in case of emergency situations” among both nations.

According to the Nicaraguan press, the entry of the Russian forces was previously planned and coordinated with the Nicaraguan Army.

On March 31, Kerri Hannan, an official of the US State Department, warned that Russia threatens to export the conflict in Ukraine to Latin America through military cooperation with Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

“Russia maintains an unsettling attitude in Nicaragua and they could affect the stability of the region,” said Admiral Kurt Tidd, when he was head of the U.S. Southern Command.

Daniel Ortega has always been an ally and supporter of Russia, as evidenced by the relations between the two countries.

The closeness to Russia has been political and personal. Members of the Ortega Murillo family frequently travel to Russia on government delegations, and Nicaragua is one of the seven countries in the world to recognize the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two regions of Georgia that declared themselves independent under the patronage of Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Ortega’s regime has sent thousands of Nicaraguans into exile, shut down media outlets, forced the withdrawal of NGOs, imprisoned political opponents and threatened anyone who opposes or criticizes his administration.