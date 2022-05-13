Costa Rica is home to the world’s best hotel, according to TripAdvisor

Tulemar Resort Costa Rica was ranked as the world’s best hotel, according to TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards. The hotel is located in Manuel Antonio, Puntarenas.

TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards ranks hotels and properties from all over the world. The award is given based on reviews from travelers who stayed at the different places. The top 25 hotels are recognized as offering exceptional services to travelers, having extraordinary facilities and providing a remarkable travel experience.

As part of their offer, Tulemar has bungalows, villas, houses and private houses. They are situated in the middle of Manuel Antonio’s lush rainforest and provide guests with luxurious amenities.

Additionally, the hotel has exquisite cuisine options: from open air dining restaurants, to Italian gourmet food, as well as private chefs.

Undoubtfully, the location is also ideal, as it allows guests to explore and feel immersed in the forest, and, at the same time, it gives them a perfect view of the coast line.

Costa Rica’s beaches are marvelous and Tulemar Hotel has a private one at the base of the 33-acre property. The beach was given the Blue Flag Award for its exceptional standards in categories such as water quality, tourist safety and sanitation. The resort provides food and beverage service at the beach and has recreation activities for its guests.

Tom Paul, Tulermar’s president, mentioned “our goal is to always exceed expectations and this award makes us feel that we are accomplishing our goal. We appreciate all our guests who voted us #1, but we could not have achieved this without the help and support of our fabulous staff, who are the true recipients of this prestigious award, as well as the fantastic people of Costa Rica whose genuine friendliness and warmth is without measure. Pura Vida.”

TripAdvisor had previously ranked the hotel: in 2018 it got 2nd place for best hotel in the world, while in 2019 it was rated number one and in 2020 it was positioned in the 3rd place.