Inter Miami adds third straight win with goal from Ecuador’s Campana

With the fifth goal of the season by Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana, Inter Miami defeated Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday, adding its third straight victory in the North American Soccer League (MLS).

With this streak, David Beckham’s co-owned franchise has climbed from last place in the Eastern Conference to eighth, just one step behind the playoff zone.

With Argentine Gonzalo Higuain starting from the bench, Inter found themselves 0-1 down in the 13th minute with Ronaldo Cisneros’ goal.

Following a corner kick, the Mexican striker scored in the six-yard box, taking advantage of the Miami backline’s inability to clear the ball.

In the 28th minute, Campana equalized the score with a spectacular action in which he controlled a cross into the box from the right with his back to the net.

The Ecuadorian was also instrumental in Inter’s second goal in the 64th minute, which came from a counterattack in which Campana provided the killer pass for Bryce Duke to score into an empty net.

On loan from English club Wolverhampton, the lanky forward has five goals and two assists in the first eight MLS games.

Campana “is going to be a top player,” his English coach Phil Neville acknowledged. “He keeps scoring and scoring … he’s becoming a hero here.”

The 21-year-old attacker has filled in perfectly for the injury absence of veteran Gonzalo Higuain, who came off the bench in the second half after 20 days out with a knee injury.