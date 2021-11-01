Weather alert issued for rain throughout Costa Rica

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Monday night issued a weather alert due to rain throughout Costa Rica:

The alert reads as follows:

Events such as Cold Push #1, Tropical Waves #50, #51 and #52 that will be transiting our national territory during the week, will generate, according to IMN reports, rainfall mainly in the North Zone and the Caribbean.

Reason for which the CNE declares:

YELLOW ALERT in the North Zone and the Caribbean.

GREEN ALERT for the Central Region, South Pacific, Central Pacific and North Pacific.

By virtue of this, the CNE asks the population, mainly those who live in at-risk areas, to stay informed and to abide by the messages disseminated by official bodies at the national, regional and municipal levels.

In case you receive the indication to evacuate from areas prone to landslides or floods, follow the instructions of the emergency authorities.