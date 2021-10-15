Museum of Costa Rican Art decorated with bicentennial mural

The Museum of Costa Rican Art (MAC) on Thursday inaugurated a commemorative mural celebrating 200 years of Costa Rican independence.

The work covers the exterior walls of the building, located in La Sabana Metropolitan Park in San José. It will remain on display until mid-2022.

“We are proud to celebrate the bicentennial through this magnificent work of contemporary art,” said Dennis Portuguez, Minister of Culture and Youth.

It’s also the first time a neocolonial building in Costa Rica is merged with a contemporary work, per María Fe Alpízar, president of the MAC board of directors.

An oasis of green in San José, La Sabana is the perfect place to catch a breath of fresh air in Costa Rica’s largest city.

The urban park is also home to the Museum of Costa Rican Art, a free attraction located in what was once the terminal building for the country’s international airport.

Check out this video of Costa Rica in 1947 for a glimpse of what La Sabana looked like back then:



Today, the museum highlights the works of Costa Rican and Latin American artists.

Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times

Of course, the museum wouldn’t be complete without at least one reference to soccer.

Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times

The exhibits themselves are lovely, and so too is the building’s architecture.

Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times

Perhaps the most memorable exhibit is the Salón Dorado, or Golden Room, on the second floor. Formerly an airport lounge, the room contains a massive mural depicting Costa Rica’s history through 1940.

Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times

Museo de Arte Costarricense is located in Parque la Sabana Este. Open Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed on Mondays. Free admission. For more information, visit: http://www.mac.go.cr