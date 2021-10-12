The last time Costa Rica faced the USA in World Cup qualifying…

On Wednesday evening, the Costa Rica men’s national soccer team faces the United States in a World Cup qualifier. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. local (5 p.m. in Costa Rica) at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

We thought this would be a good opportunity to remember the last qualifying cycle, when Costa Rica faced the U.S. twice in the hexagonal. Let’s take a look back, shall we?

In November 2016, Joel Campbell and La Sele embarrassed the USMNT, 4-0, at the National Stadium in La Sabana:

Days after the Costa Rica loss, the U.S. Soccer Federation fired its coach, Jurgen Klinsmann, in the hopes that a new leader would salvage the USMNT’s World Cup aspirations.

But La Sele would deliver another blow the following September, using a Marco Ureña brace to claim a 2-0 victory in a decidedly pro-Costa Rica Red Bull Arena in New Jersey:

The United States would fail to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after losing to Trinidad & Tobago the following month.