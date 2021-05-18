  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica private schools will switch to virtual learning

May 18, 2021
A physically distanced classroom at Lincoln School in Santo Domingo, Costa Rica.

A physically distanced classroom at Lincoln School in Santo Domingo, Costa Rica. Photo for illustrative purposes. (via Lincoln School.)

The Association of Private Educational Centers (ACEP) said Costa Rica’s private schools will transition to virtual learning from May 24 until June 24 in “solidarity” with the public system.

“At ACEP, we fully understand the situation in the country and with the same commitment as always, we accept the request of the Ministry of Education to continue virtually,” said Giselle Betancourt, the organization’s director.

“The time to move exclusively to a virtual modality will be from May 24 to June 24. In solidarity, the private educational system will abide by the recommendation.”

The announcement from ACEP came hours after the Education Ministry (MEP) ordered public schools closed starting May 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MEP decreed a full closure instead of a switch to virtual lessons because more than 400,000 students in the public-education system wouldn’t have adequate internet connectivity on short notice.

MEP said private educational centers could “make their own decisions” about whether or not to close. Many private schools follow the U.S. academic year, which doesn’t correspond with Costa Rica’s, and teach students who are more likely to have computers and internet access.

The suspension of public schools is meant to help Costa Rica vaccinate teachers, and Betancourt said the country should prioritize inoculating education workers.

“We make an imperative call that the workers in the education sector are vaccinated promptly so that we don’t delay the educational process in the country,” Betancourt said.

Related posts:

  1. Education Ministry to suspend school until July
  2. Pandemic puts ‘education on hold’ for millions of children in Latin America: UNICEF report
  3. Central America commits to reopening schools ‘urgently and gradually’

You may be interested

Costa Rica enacts vehicular restriction as hospitalizations spike
Costa Rica
10 views
Costa Rica
10 views

Costa Rica enacts vehicular restriction as hospitalizations spike

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 18, 2021

The Costa Rican government on Tuesday announced new vehicular restrictions with the goal of reducing mobility in context of spiking…

Costa Rica Congress green-lights OECD entry
Costa Rica
4 views
Costa Rica
4 views

Costa Rica Congress green-lights OECD entry

AFP - May 18, 2021

Costa Rica's Congress gave the go-ahead for the country's entry into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Monday,…

Help wanted: Costa Rica job fair aims to fill 6,500 positions
Job offers
5093 views
Job offers
5093 views

Help wanted: Costa Rica job fair aims to fill 6,500 positions

The Tico Times - May 18, 2021

As of Monday and until Friday, May 28, more than 50 multinational companies will offer 6,500 jobs in Costa Rica…

LATEST NEWS

Traffic checks during the COVID-19 pandemic
Costa Rica

Costa Rica enacts vehicular restriction as hospitalizations spike

 - May 18, 2021
The Costa Rican flag
Costa Rica

Costa Rica Congress green-lights OECD entry

 - May 18, 2021
CINDE jobs fair 2015
Job offers

Help wanted: Costa Rica job fair aims to fill 6,500 positions

 - May 18, 2021
Costa Rica

Costa Rica and Gabon urge to fight wildlife crimes

 - May 18, 2021
Planes at SJO in Costa Rica
Business

Masks still required on planes, CDC says

 - May 17, 2021
Maria Amalia Revelo, former Costa Rica Tourism Minister.
Costa Rica

María Amalia Revelo, ex-Tourism Minister, dies at 65

 - May 17, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 288,626
  • Deaths: 3,625
  • Recovered: 224,354
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate