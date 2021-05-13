Costa Rica learns schedule, stadiums for Gold Cup
The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team will play its Gold Cup group stage games in Orlando, Florida, during the regional tournament this July.
CONCACAF announced the Gold Cup schedule on Thursday. Costa Rica’s group stage matches will be as follows at Exploria Stadium in Orlando:
- Monday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET: Costa Rica vs. an opponent TBD.
- Friday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Suriname.
- Tuesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica.
If Costa Rica were to qualify to the quarterfinals, it would play Sunday, July 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The semifinals are Thursday, July 29 in Austin or Houston, Texas, with the championship match scheduled for August 1 in Las Vegas.
“We are extremely pleased to confirm the schedule and venues for this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, which promises to be a celebration of football in our great region,” said CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani.
“2021 is CONCACAF’s 60th anniversary year and we look forward with great anticipation to watching the best men’s national teams in our confederation compete for the Gold Cup title.”
The Gold Cup will begin on July 2 with a preliminary round, which will determine Costa Rica’s first group-stage opponent.
Costa Rica has never won a Gold Cup, though La Sele thrice (1963, 1969, and 1989) triumphed in the CONCACAF Championship, a predecessor tournament.
Mexico are the reigning champions and will be the favorites alongside the United States.
The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup groups are as follows:
- Group A: Mexico, El Salvador, Curaçao and Winner Prelims 9
- Group B: USA, Canada, Martinique and Winner Prelims 7
- Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname and Winner Prelims 8
- Group D: Honduras, Panama, Grenada and Qatar
The top two teams from each group qualify to the knockout stages.
You may be interested
Hilton announces opening of giant hotel in San José, Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - May 13, 2021
Hilton this week announced the opening of its new hotel in La Sabana, San José, inside Costa Rica's tallest building.…
Costa Rica balancing economy and full hospitals, President saysAlejandro Zúñiga - May 13, 2021
President Carlos Alvarado said Costa Rica is trying to balance economic activity with population health, even as the country's public-health…
Vaccine tourism? ‘It’s not the solution,’ PAHO saysAlina DIESTE / AFP - May 13, 2021
Giovanni Torres and his wife Angela flew from Bogotá to New York. Their goal: to get vaccinated against Covid-19, just…