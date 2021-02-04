  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

SJO airport improves passenger arrival process

February 3, 2021
Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica

Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica. (Photo via ICT.)

A new procedure for arrivals at Juan Santamaría International (SJO) aims to help travelers as they exit Costa Rica’s busiest airport.

Aeris, which operates SJO, installed barriers to prevent crowding as passengers leave the terminal building. Instead of the throngs of people that are so typical at the airport, travelers can now expect an organized area for tour operators and taxi drivers, and a separate “meet and greet” zone for loved ones.

“This provisional measure seeks to generate greater order when the passenger arriving in the country leaves the air terminal,” said Juan Belliard, director of Operations of Aeris.

Illustration showing the new arrivals area at SJO.

In context of the coronavirus pandemic, the waiting spaces for taxi drivers and tour operators have been demarcated to promote physical distancing.

“The tour operators or shuttles area will have 16 marks of physical distance, the airport taxi drivers will have 15 spaces, and the family or friends area will have 29 marks that indicate the distance. All people must wear masks,” Belliard said.

This new process began on February 1 and will be enforced until further notice.

Recommendations for the passenger arrival area

Aeris recommends that family or friends arrive 15 minutes before the flight is scheduled to land. At the access door, relatives must provide the security officer with the flight information of the passenger for whom they are waiting. This will be verified against the list of arrivals, and the relative/friend will be allowed to enter, capacity permitting.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica to eliminate coronavirus test requirement for tourists
  2. Airlines will offer nearly 300,000 seats on flights to Costa Rica in December
  3. ‘Recovering together’ is primary 2021 goal for Costa Rica Tourism Board

You may be interested

Alajuelense hangs on to beat Saprissa, win CONCACAF League
News
1269 views
News
1269 views

Alajuelense hangs on to beat Saprissa, win CONCACAF League

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 3, 2021

In a clásico that lived up to its billing, Liga Deportiva Alajuelense survived a late scare to beat Saprissa, 3-2,…

Mexico authorizes use of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19
Latin America
16182 views
Latin America
16182 views

Mexico authorizes use of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

AFP - February 3, 2021

The Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) of Mexico, which regulates the use of medicines, on Tuesday authorized…

How to extend your Costa Rica tourist visa
Costa Rica
3875 views
Costa Rica
3875 views

How to extend your Costa Rica tourist visa

The Tico Times - February 3, 2021

During the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Rica's immigration officials typically limit the duration of a tourist visa to correspond with coverage dates…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rican clubs will compete for the 2021 CONCACAF League title.
News

Alajuelense hangs on to beat Saprissa, win CONCACAF League

 - Feb 03, 2021
Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Latin America

Mexico authorizes use of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

 - Feb 03, 2021
U.S. passport
Costa Rica

How to extend your Costa Rica tourist visa

 - Feb 03, 2021
Las Tablillas border crossing, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s land borders restricted until (at least) March 1

 - Feb 03, 2021
COVID-19 coronavirus
Latin America

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths

 - Feb 03, 2021
Costa Rica's new trains are undergoing testing before their April debut.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica testing new trains, preparing for April debut

 - Feb 02, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 195,537
  • Deaths: 2,650
  • Recovered: 155,045