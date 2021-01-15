  • CURRENT COSTA RICA COVID TOTALS

    Confirmed 183,242, Deaths 2,401, Recovered 140,573

  • CURRENT COSTA RICA COVID TOTALS

    Confirmed 183,242, Deaths 2,401, Recovered 140,573

DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

UK bans South American, Panama arrivals over Brazil virus strain

January 15, 2021
Planes at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama.

Planes at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Via PTY. )

Britain will ban all arrivals from South America, Panama, Cape Verde and Portugal from 0400 GMT Friday over fears of importing a new coronavirus variant in Brazil, the UK government said Thursday. 

“I’ve taken the urgent decision… following evidence of a new variant in Brazil,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

“This measure does not apply to British and Irish Nationals and third country nationals with residence rights,” he added.

Shapps said such passengers returning from these destinations must nonetheless self-isolate for 10 days along with their households.

There will be an exemption for hauliers travelling from Portugal to allow transport of essential goods.

The Department for Transport said it was also imposing a ban on direct flights to England from the targeted countries, impacting services from Argentina, Brazil, Cape Verde and Portugal.

The embargo excludes cargo and freight without passengers, but no other exemptions — including those related to employment — would apply, it added.

Numerous virus variants have been identified since the pandemic began last year, including a more contagious one that has led to a surge of infections in Britain in recent months.

However another strain, known as E484K, detected initially in South Africa and on subsequent variants in Brazil and Japan, has raised greater alarm among researchers over its possible impact on immunity.

The UK government has faced criticism over its borders’ policy during the health crisis, initially allowing international arrivals and departures to continue last year even as infections surged.

It then introduced requirements to self-isolate if people have been somewhere that is not on a regularly updated “travel corridors” list.

But from next Monday, travellers will need to present proof of a negative coronavirus test result in order to be allowed into England, or face a £500 ($685, 564 euros) fine on arrival.

The change announced last week was set to begin Friday, but late Wednesday the government said it was delaying its imposition in order to give travellers more time to prepare.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman defended the delay, after it drew fresh criticism of his handling of the crisis.

“We’ve implement a grace period over the weekend… so that passengers can have a little bit more time to ensure that they can get access to the tests that they need that meet our requirements,” he told reporters.

“We will continue to take the actions that we deem appropriate.”

Britain has been one of the worst hit countries in Europe by the pandemic, recording nearly 85,000 deaths and more than 3.2 million cases to date.

Related posts:

  1. Panama plans October 12 reopening for international flights
  2. Panama airport reopens for international flights and visitors
  3. After seven months, Panama reopens air borders for tourists

You may be interested

FAQ: The United States’ new Covid travel requirements
Costa Rica
2577 views
Costa Rica
2577 views

FAQ: The United States’ new Covid travel requirements

The Tico Times - January 15, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has announced that all international airline passengers flying to the United States must show proof…

Mexico to host rescheduled CONCACAF Olympic qualifying
Costa Rica
1190 views
Costa Rica
1190 views

Mexico to host rescheduled CONCACAF Olympic qualifying

AFP - January 15, 2021

Guadalajara will host the CONCACAF men's qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics March 18-30, football's governing body for North and…

Someone lucky from Costa Rica could win over $1.3 billion in USA lotteries this weekend
Sponsored content
2479 views
Sponsored content
2479 views

Someone lucky from Costa Rica could win over $1.3 billion in USA lotteries this weekend

The Lotter - January 14, 2021

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot has soared to an estimated $750 million -- the second highest prize in the game's history.…

LATEST NEWS

An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

FAQ: The United States’ new Covid travel requirements

 - Jan 15, 2021
The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in July and August 2021.
Costa Rica

Mexico to host rescheduled CONCACAF Olympic qualifying

 - Jan 15, 2021
Sponsored content

Someone lucky from Costa Rica could win over $1.3 billion in USA lotteries this weekend

 - Jan 14, 2021
Arenal Volcano National Park.
Real Estate

5 top reasons to consider Costa Rica real estate

 - Jan 14, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica begins administering second doses of coronavirus vaccine

 - Jan 14, 2021
Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

1 million people visited Costa Rica in 2020

 - Jan 14, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 183,242
  • Deaths: 2,401
  • Recovered: 140,573