Slothy Sunday: This just in — sloths are cute!

This just in from The Tico Times: Sloth are very cute!

We visited Toucan Rescue Ranch in San Isidro, Costa Rica this week and are delighted to confirm this breaking news.

Anyway, here’s a sloth eating a hibiscus flower to brighten your Sunday.

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.

The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.