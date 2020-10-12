Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Dozens arrested as march in San José turns violent

October 12, 2020
A protester wrapped in a Costa Rican flag and with a metal tube confronts riot police during a protest against the government's motion to increase taxes in order to reach a credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), outside the presidential house in San Jose, on October 12, 2020.

A protester wrapped in a Costa Rican flag and with a metal tube confronts riot police during a protest against the government's motion to increase taxes in order to reach a credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), outside the presidential house in San Jose, on October 12, 2020. ((Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP))

Twenty-eight people were arrested in Costa Rica on Monday afternoon when a march to Casa Presidencial turned violent, the Public Security Ministry (MSP) said.

Eleven police officers were injured — two seriously — as protesters attempted to break through a police cordon in Zapote, San José, Security Minister Michael Soto said. Seven police vehicles were damaged in the clashes.

The events overshadowed what had otherwise been a peaceful demonstration that began Monday morning in downtown San José. Hundreds of people marched on Avenida Segunda and by the Legislative Assembly to demand that the government abstain from introducing new taxes.

Today, what started as a peaceful march resulted, as we have all seen, with a direct aggression against police,” Soto said at a Monday evening press conference. 

Soto explained that officers were “holding the line” around Casa Presidencial when they were met with aggression. Videos showed protesters attacking police with bats and projectiles.

MSP dispersed the crowd with tear gas.

At least one person will be charged with attempted homicide after he struck an officer in the head, Soto said.

We don’t want this to repeat itself,” Soto said. “We are one country, and we should resolve our disagreements through dialogue.”

US Embassy maintains alert

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica has issued the following alert regarding the ongoing protests:

Costa Rican media and other open source and social media sites continue to publish information indicating numerous and sporadic protests will continue throughout Costa Rica for the foreseeable future.  Sources indicate the demonstrations are meant to protest government measures to address economic problems related to COVID-19 (tax increases, suspension of social benefits, reduction of labor hours etc.). 

Many of these demonstrations are blocking roadways, thereby increasing travel time.  Additionally, there has been a marked uptick in violence associated with these protests, particularly against security services personnel.  The U.S. Embassy recommends all travelers review their travel plans to avoid protest areas and use real-time GPS mapping applications such as Waze or Google Maps prior to departure to help provide additional information on travel times.   

While the majority of protests in Costa Rica are non-violent in nature, you should exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.  Avoid such large gatherings whenever possible; do not attempt to enter or pass through them.  The Embassy will continue to review the situation and will provide additional information as needed.

Reports suggest protests will continue Tuesday, though it’s unclear whether Monday’s arrests will impact those plans.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rican public sector unions march in support of roadblocks
  2. Protests and road blockages continue Wednesday in Costa Rica
  3. President Alvarado, Eduardo Cruickshank again call Costa Ricans to dialogue

You may be interested

Hundreds march in Costa Rica against new taxes, agreement with IMF
Costa Rica
21935 views
Costa Rica
21935 views

Hundreds march in Costa Rica against new taxes, agreement with IMF

AFP - October 12, 2020

Hundreds of people marched through the capital of Costa Rica on Monday to reject that new taxes be included in…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 12
Costa Rica
5743 views
Costa Rica
5743 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 12

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 12, 2020

Costa Rica announced 53 new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday for a total of 1,108, according to official data released Monday…

Día de las Culturas/Columbus Day: a brief, incomplete guide
Global
7195 views
Global
7195 views

Día de las Culturas/Columbus Day: a brief, incomplete guide

The Tico Times - October 12, 2020

Happy Día de las Culturas (Cultures Day), Columbus Day, Día de la Raza (Race Day, loosely translated), Indigenous Peoples Day,…

LATEST NEWS

Protesters march in Costa Rica on October 12, 2020.
Costa Rica

Hundreds march in Costa Rica against new taxes, agreement with IMF

 - Oct 12, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 12, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 12

 - Oct 12, 2020
Person wearing Brunca mask and crowd
Global

Día de las Culturas/Columbus Day: a brief, incomplete guide

 - Oct 12, 2020
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado speaks in a video address to the country.
Costa Rica

President Alvarado, Eduardo Cruickshank again call Costa Ricans to dialogue

 - Oct 12, 2020
Planes at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama.
Central America

Panama airport reopens for international flights and visitors

 - Oct 12, 2020
Photo via the Canadian Embassy in Costa Rica.
Canada

Happy Thanksgiving to all our Canadian readers!

 - Oct 12, 2020