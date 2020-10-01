Costa Rica closes embassy in Venezuela as cost-cutting measure

Costa Rica on Wednesday announced the closure of the country’s embassy and consulate general in Caracas, effective Thursday, as part of efforts to contain costs, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Costa Rica is part of the group of more than 50 countries that recognized the opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela. It has not had an ambassador at its diplomatic headquarters in Caracas since 2015.

As part of the cost-savings measures, Costa Rica will also close its embassy in Belize and will merge its representation in UNESCO with the embassy in Paris.

In Australia it will close the consulate in Sydney and will only keep the embassy in Canberra.

Months ago the embassies of Trinidad and Tobago and Azerbaijan were closed, for the same reason.

With the closure of the embassy in Caracas, Costa Ricans residing in Venezuela will receive consular assistance directly from the Foreign Ministry.

“In the next few days, we will report on additional measures that the Foreign Ministry will implement to guarantee the proper continuity of the service provided to Costa Rican citizens” in Venezuela, the Foreign Ministry said.

Costa Ricans in Venezuela who need consular assistance should contact the Foreign Ministry by phone at +506 2539-5515 or by email at dpto-consular@rree.go.cr.