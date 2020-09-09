American Airlines resumes flights to Costa Rica

American Airlines on Wednesday resumed commercial flights to Costa Rica.

Flight 1053 from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) arrived at Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José at 12:16 p.m. It marked the airline’s first commercial flights to Costa Rica since mid-March, when Costa Rica imposed border restrictions due to COVID-19.

“With our long-awaited return to Costa Rica, we reaffirm our 30-year commitment to the country and to Central America,” said Rafael Sánchez, American Airlines’s Regional Manager for Central America.

American Airlines is planning the following routes between the United States and Costa Rica:

From DFW to SJO daily starting September 9.

From Miami (MIA) to SJO daily starting September 10.

From MIA to Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR) daily starting October 8.

In a press release, American said it plans to resume operations to El Salvador and Guatemala this month.

Requirements for tourists entering Costa Rica

While American Airlines is operating flights from Florida and Texas, residents of those states still cannot directly enter Costa Rica as tourists.

Visitors from the U.S. must be reside in one of the following states: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, or Virginia (and Washington, D.C.) On September 15, residents of Colorado, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania will also be authorized.

Tourists from these states — or from an authorized country, such as Canada — can fly through MIA or DFW en route to Costa Rica. The maximum layover time is 18 hours, and the traveler cannot leave the airport.

Tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica via a flight must comply with these requirements:

Complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form: https://salud.go.cr.

Show proof of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Obtain travel insurance. This can be either a pre-approved Costa Rican policy from INS or Sagicor, or an international policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses of at least $50,000 and $2,000 for lodging.

Tourists coming from anywhere but the United States must have remained in an authorized country for at least 14 days before travel.

U.S. residents must show a driver’s license or State ID indicating they live in an authorized state.

Click here for a detailed breakdown of requirements and authorized states/countries, as detailed by the Costa Rica Tourism Board.