DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Keylor Navas among PSG players reported to have coronavirus

September 3, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar shake hands during a penalty shoot during the French League Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 31, 2020.

Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar shake hands during a penalty shoot during the French League Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 31, 2020. ( (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP))

Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday announced “three new positive cases” of Covid-19 in their squad, a day after Neymar and two teammates were revealed to have contracted the virus, casting serious doubt over the start of their season in France.

“The latest Sars CoV2 tests carried out on the Paris Saint-Germain playing staff have confirmed that there are three new positive cases,” the French champions said in a tweet, taking the total number of cases in their squad to six.

Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes were the first three to test positive, all after a recent holiday on the Spanish Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

Their identities were confirmed to AFP by a medical source close to the playing staff who requested anonymity for reasons of doctor-patient confidentiality.

Sports daily L’Equipe reported that Brazilian defender Marquinhos, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi and Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas — who were also in Ibiza — were the new positive cases.

Another PSG player, midfielder Ander Herrera, is also known to have been in Ibiza.

PSG are due to play their first game of the new Ligue 1 season away at Lens next Thursday, September 10, but there are increasing doubts as to whether that match will now go ahead.

The Lens game was initially due to go ahead last Saturday, but was controversially postponed to give the PSG squad a break after their run to the Champions League final in Lisbon on August 23, in which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

That was despite PSG — by far France’s richest club — having played just five competitive games in the preceding six months.

Instead of playing the game, their squad were granted time off but the club has now been left to deal with a cluster of coronavirus cases which raise questions about why the French league decided to postpone PSG’s match in Lens, only for so many of their players to travel abroad on holiday during a pandemic.

PSG are also due to entertain bitter rivals Marseille on September 13, three days after the new date for the Lens match.

The existing, strict French league (LFP) rules stipulate that collective team training sessions must be cancelled if a club has at least four positive tests over an eight-day period, with match postponements possible.

And the six players, who will now be placed in isolation, will not be allowed to even train with their teammates for eight days under the existing health guidelines.

In recent weeks, several Ligue 1 clubs have reported positive tests, including Strasbourg, Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Nantes and Montpellier.

Marseille’s game against Saint-Etienne on August 21, which was set to be the season opener, was postponed because of a cluster of cases.

However, the LFP is set to introduce an amended protocol which would ensure teams would be able to play games as long as 20 players — including at least one goalkeeper — provided negative tests.

The last French season was ended early, with 10 rounds of matches left unplayed, because of the health crisis, although PSG were named champions as they led the league at the time.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Former Costa Rican president Laura Chinchilla withdraws candidacy for IDB presidency
Financial crisis
4064 views
Financial crisis
4064 views

Former Costa Rican president Laura Chinchilla withdraws candidacy for IDB presidency

AFP - September 3, 2020

The former president of Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla, withdrew her candidacy for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB),…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 3
Costa Rica
5172 views
Costa Rica
5172 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 3

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 3, 2020

Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 460, according to official data released Thursday afternoon by…

Costa Rica’s oceans and Covid-19
Costa Rica
3278 views
Costa Rica
3278 views

Costa Rica’s oceans and Covid-19

Todd Staley - September 3, 2020

While we have all become prisoners of Covid-19, nature on the other hand is thriving. We are seeing examples all…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla
Financial crisis

Former Costa Rican president Laura Chinchilla withdraws candidacy for IDB presidency

 - Sep 03, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 3, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 3

 - Sep 03, 2020
Fishing boats off Costa Rica's Pacific coast.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s oceans and Covid-19

 - Sep 03, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO)
Costa Rica

Can you enter Costa Rica? Use this official chart to find out

 - Sep 03, 2020
In 1980, Pan Am Flight 421 crashed short of the runway in Costa Rica.
Tico Times #TBT

TBT: Pan Am Flight 421 crashes in Costa Rica on this day in 1980

 - Sep 03, 2020
USA vs Guyana at the Gold Cup 2019
Costa Rica

CONCACAF revamps Gold Cup for 2021 with Qatar competing

 - Sep 03, 2020