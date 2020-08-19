Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 19

Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 321, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and twelve people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 126 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 766 new cases over the past 24 hours for a cumulative total of 30,409.

Wednesday, 198 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 20,428 known active cases and 9,660 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 6.28 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

