Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador Eye Historic 2026 World Cup Entry

Six Central American and six Caribbean teams will compete starting Thursday for the final Concacaf spots for the 2026 World Cup, in a never-before-seen final qualifying round made possible by the absence of the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Three direct tickets to the North American World Cup and two intercontinental playoff spots will be up for grabs by smaller teams, as the region’s powerhouses — the U.S., Mexico, and Canada — are already qualified as host nations for next year’s tournament.

Panama, where soccer now rivals baseball and boxing in popularity, will kick off the round with an away match against Suriname in Group A. The Panamanians are no longer just showing up to qualifiers — in recent years, they’ve become serious contenders. Still, Panama’s coach Thomas Christiansen is trying to manage expectations among fans who now consider qualification the only acceptable outcome.

“We know the difficulties we’ll face along the way,” said the Spanish-Danish coach.

Guatemala, led by Mexican coach Luis Fernando Tena, will host El Salvador riding a wave of enthusiasm after reaching the semifinals of the Gold Cup. “We already have one foot in the World Cup,” said Edgar Lima, a 39-year-old Guatemalan police officer. Meanwhile, Daniel Carrera, a 29-year-old motorcycle delivery driver, believes Guatemala has “more hope than ever” of qualifying for its first World Cup.

But it won’t be easy. El Salvador is coached by seasoned Colombian manager Hernán Darío Gómez, who has led teams in three World Cups. “There are four teams in the group, and I don’t see any easy matches,” said Gómez, known as “El Bolillo.”

Costa Rica, in Group C, will visit Nicaragua on Friday as they aim for a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance, with fans optimistic due to the absence of Concacaf’s giants. “Mexico has always been a great rival for us, and the U.S. has played a big role in recent years. We should have a bigger chance to qualify,” said Marianela González, a 54-year-old Costa Rican insurance analyst.

The Ticos are led by Mexican coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera, who called up the ever-reliable Keylor Navas. The 38-year-old former Real Madrid goalkeeper is the only remaining player from the Costa Rica squad that shocked the world by reaching the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals in Brazil. Still, Herrera warned: “You don’t win matches with your jersey, your name, or your history — on the contrary, that’s how you lose them.”

Honduras, also in Group C, will open against Haiti on Friday. “The only thing we can do on the field is earn credibility and respect for our history,” said Reinaldo Rueda, the Colombian coach who previously took Honduras to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

One thing is certain: at least one Caribbean team will qualify directly, as Group B is made up entirely of island nations — two of which have World Cup experience: Jamaica (France 1998) and Trinidad and Tobago (Germany 2006).

Bermuda will host Jamaica on Friday, while Trinidad and Tobago will face Curaçao at home. The Reggae Boyz are coming off a disappointing Gold Cup performance and are dealing with financial issues within their federation. On paper, Jamaica is the favorite. But their coach, Englishman Steve McClaren, noted: “There are no easy matches in the Caribbean.”