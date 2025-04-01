Costa Rican Goalkeeper Navas Leads Newell’s To Stunning Win Over Boca

Keylor Navas continues to shine with his club, Newell’s Old Boys. Over the weekend, Newell’s defeated Boca Juniors 2-0. Navas was once again the star of his team. From the first minute, everything looked good for the Rosario club when Luciano Herrera scored the first goal at 4′ after a pass from Carlos González, who received a long kick from Keylor. The 2-0 was scored by Luciano Lollo at 45′ + 2′ following a pass from Éver Banega.

Navas’ moment to shine came when a penalty kick was awarded to Boca Juniors in the second half. Edinson Cavani, an experienced player, was in charge of taking the penalty for Boca. Cavani placed it to the right side, and Navas was able to predict it, which allowed him to deflect the shot. The ball hit the post, and on the rebound, it hit the post again.

The Argentine media echoed the clashes between Navas and Cavani. They met eight times, and the Costa Rican player always came out on top. Although he did concede three goals to the Uruguayan, Navas has never lost a match against him when playing with the National Team, Real Madrid, or PSG.

Newell’s tournament has not been good; there has been a change of coach, and in 11 games played, they have only 11 points. After defeating Boca, they dream of making it into the playoffs and qualifying.

The first eight teams of the group qualify for the final phase. Currently, Newell’s is six points away from that position, and there are 15 points left to play. Keylor must face Tigre as a visitor in the next round, a team that is currently the group leader. Then they will host Argentinos Juniors, visit Unión, and host Huracán, closing the first phase as visitors against Racing. They need to win as many points as possible and hope that the teams in the qualifying positions drop points.

After the match, Keylor Navas was also asked about the current situation of the Argentine national team, revealing his affinity and support for the country that has welcomed him with gratitude. “We support (Argentina), and in my house, we breathe everything that comes from this country that has received us very well,” he said.