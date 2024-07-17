5 Arrested in Costa Rica’s Gandoca Manzanillo Refuge

The Environmental Prosecutor’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office for Probity, Transparency, and Anticorruption reported that five people have been arrested in connection with an illegal logging investigation in the Gandoca Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge, located in the Talamanca canton.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the events under investigation took place on a farm owned by Playa Manzanillo, S.A., in Talamanca, where irregularities were apparently found in the issuance of logging permits.

“It is believed that they sought to change the land use in the forest and wetland areas, presumably to develop urban infrastructure,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office. Meanwhile, the five individuals remain in custody pending a hearing for precautionary measures.

“After the arrests, the Public Prosecutor’s Office gathered statements from the accused and presented them to the Criminal Court of Finance and Public Function,” stated the Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday morning.

The investigation centers on case number 24-00003-0611-PE and involves alleged crimes including prevarication, influence against the Public Treasury, change of land use, ideological falsehood, and use of false documents.

Residents of Puerto Viejo and Manzanillo have reported constant sightings of trucks loaded with lumber. Videos published by the organization “Bloque Verde” depict these trucks, alongside markings indicating trees slated for cutting. These organizations denouce environmental destruction that could be irreversible.

A few months ago, Congressman Ariel Robles had requested an investigation into officials who authorized tree logging in the forested area of Manzanillo.

“It is surprising that logging was authorized and facilitated by the Costa Rican State itself with such limited oversight from the State, institutions, the Ministry of Environment, and the Municipality of Talamanca. This is truly shameful. Therefore, we urge the Attorney General’s Office to conduct thorough investigations,” he emphasized.

Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment, confirmed that permission had been granted for tree logging in the area. The Minister has been called to appear before the Legislative Assembly to address this matter.