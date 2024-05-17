Adidas Unveils New Costa Rica National Team Jerseys

Adidas and the Costa Rican Soccer Federation (FCRF) unveiled the new home and away jerseys for the National Team this Friday. Inspired by the abundant graphic elements of typical Costa Rican oxcarts, an emblem of national identity and world heritage, the home jersey features a fresh and innovative design that honors the art, history, and culture of the nation.

The jersey stands out with its traditional red color, adorned with an original pattern of curved and linear figures. The blue from the national flag is reflected in the collar.

The away jersey draws inspiration from Costa Rica’s respect and care for its natural wealth and the privilege of being surrounded by two oceans, the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. The white base with blue tones symbolizes the waves and the fusion of both oceans’ hues.

“We are excited to present the new jersey of the Costa Rican Football Federation. It reflects not only the vibrant spirit and passion of Costa Rican soccer but also its rich culture. We are confident that this jersey will become a symbol of pride for all Ticos and Ticas, and we look forward to seeing it shine on the field,” said Adidas General Manager Salvador Mothe. “We wish them the best of luck in the upcoming tournaments.”

The president of the FCRF, Osael Maroto, highlighted the pride that all national teams feel in wearing uniforms that embody the fundamental values of the country.

“The most important thing is that the fans like this new uniform that will represent us wherever we go. We are talking about identity, that the hearts of all Costa Ricans vibrate when they wear this jersey and sing the national anthem anywhere in the world,” he said.

Made from recycled materials, the ultra-breathable uniform incorporates Adidas’ latest material innovations, such as AEROREADY technology, which keeps fans comfortable and prepared by controlling sweat and providing a dry feel. The new jersey will make its debut at the friendly match against Uruguay on May 31 at the Estadio Nacional in Costa Rica and will be available for sale starting May 17 at adidas.com/cr