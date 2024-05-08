Celebrate Braulio Carrillo’s 46th Anniversary with a Unique Night Hike

The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) invites nature lovers to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the creation of Braulio Carrillo National Park with a night hike. The event will take place next Saturday, June 15, at the Barva Volcano Sector, starting at 4:00 p.m.

Participants will be able to go on a night walk that begins at the Cacho de Venado trail and then proceeds to the Barva volcano lagoon at 2906 meters above sea level (the main crater of the volcano). This volcano is the third highest in the country and, by the extension of its massif, one of the largest in Central America.

“You will be surrounded by the cloud forest and oak groves that characterize this sector. The tour has a total distance of 6 km,” noted SINAC. These activities are uncommon because the National Park hours are from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm, so this time, tourists will observe the sunset in its entirety and get to know the site in a nocturnal environment.

“With these activities, SINAC seeks to promote visits to protected wildlife areas through their official accesses, in addition to counteracting the threats and impacts generated by illegal tourism. It also seeks to include local community organizations, private companies, volunteers, and others in the joint execution of environmental activities,” said Meryll Arias, Director of the Central Conservation Area.

Registration costs ₡29,500 (about $57.66) per person and can be done through this link. The package includes a tour of the trails, a bandana, the right of admission to the national park, photographs, a policy, refreshments, and many surprises.

“The cafeteria and souvenir store will be open to the public during the activity,” added SINAC. In addition, there will be a camping area for those who wish to live this unique experience. Reservations must be made by email at tiendavolcanbarva@cruzroja.or.cr or by phone at 6141-3649.

Braulio Carrillo National Park is one of the largest protected areas in Costa Rica, covering 50,000 hectares, and is located in one of the areas with the most abrupt topography of the country. The landscape comprises high mountains densely covered with forests and a large number of canyons through which rivers and streams flow.