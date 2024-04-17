Chirripó National Park Temporarily Closes Reservations

SINAC informed that the decision is due to a new contracting process for non-essential services and activities. “This measure has been taken with the objective of guaranteeing the safety and well-being of all visitors, as well as to comply with the regulations established by the corresponding authorities,” said Amistad Pacific Conservation Area (ACLAP) authorities.

Spaces available from April 12 through October 11 of this year can be reserved through the Online Purchase and Reservation system.

“During this closure period, work will be underway to re-procure the services necessary to provide a quality experience for all visitors. We will be conducting a thorough review of service providers and non-core activities to ensure they meet the required quality and safety standards,” noted Ronald Chan, ACLAP Regional Director.

Chan assured that the process will be done effectively and, as soon as it’s over, the National Park will reopen its doors for tourists.

“This contracting process is expected to be carried out in an efficient and timely manner; therefore, the closure of reserves to Chirripó National Park will be indefinite until further notice. Once the contracting of non-essential services and activities has been completed, the community will be informed, and reserves to enter the park will resume,” he said.

SINAC also apologized to local and international tourists for the inconvenience this closure may cause. “MINAE-SINAC appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all visitors during this closure period. We are committed to offering a safe and memorable experience in Chirripó National Park, and we will work hard to achieve this,” the institution posted on its Facebook page.

More information and updates will be provided through official channels as the process advances. Any queries can be addressed to the email reservaciones.chirripo@sinac.go.cr.