Miami Open 2024: Wozniacki Exits Early, Nishikori’s Comeback Ends in Defeat

In a challenging day for comeback attempts, the Miami Open witnessed former world number four Kei Nishikori’s return to the ATP Tour cut short, alongside Caroline Wozniacki’s unexpected exit in the early rounds.

Nishikori, who has been sidelined from the ATP Tour for nearly two years due to injuries, faced a first-round defeat against the 40th-ranked Austrian, Sebastian Ofner. Despite being awarded a wildcard entry, the 2016 Miami finalist could not find his rhythm, losing 6-3, 6-4. Nishikori’s performance reflected his lack of match play, as he struggled against Ofner’s powerful shots and the quick conditions on the court.

Speaking to reporters, Nishikori expressed the difference between his practice sessions and the match environment, highlighting the challenges he faced with the wind and court speed. At 34, Nishikori remains optimistic about regaining his form and climbing back up the rankings, emphasizing his goal to stay healthy and compete in as many matches as possible.

In another notable match, Gael Monfils displayed his trademark flair, securing a win against Serbian Dusan Lajovic. Meanwhile, British player Dan Evans made a commendable comeback to defeat Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

The WTA event also saw its share of drama, with Caroline Wozniacki, making a notable return to the tour after a three-year hiatus and two maternity breaks, narrowly missing out on a victory. Wozniacki was a point away from securing a win in straight sets but ultimately fell to Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina in a three-set battle.

Fourth-seed Elena Rybakina faced a challenging match against Clara Tauson but managed to rally for a win, marking her progress in the tournament. Rybakina, returning from illness, acknowledged her need for time to return to peak form.

Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari advanced to the third round, overcoming Chinese player Yuan Yue. Sakkari’s victory was particularly notable given her early exits in Miami in the previous two years. Yuan, on the other hand, entered the tournament on a high note, having recently secured her first WTA singles title.

Other matches saw ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko and three-time Miami Open winner Victoria Azarenka facing tough competition but ultimately securing their spots in the next rounds. Azarenka’s match against American Peyton Stearns highlighted her resilience and skill, essential for her success in the tournament.

The Miami Open continues to deliver exciting matchups and surprising outcomes, showcasing the depth of talent in both the ATP and WTA tours.