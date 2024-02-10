Guatemala seizes over half a ton of cocaine from Costa Rica

Guatemala’s anti-narcotics authorities seized 525 kilos (1,157 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a container that arrived at a Pacific port from Costa Rica, official sources reported on Saturday.

The drugs were found in a metal box inside a container at the APM port facility in the southern department of Escuintla, about 110 km (68 miles) from Guatemala City, prosecutor’s office spokesman Moisés Ortiz told journalists.

The official commented that the operation began Friday afternoon and did not rule out an increase in drug seizures, as the search continues “in development with the review of six more containers suspected of containing illicit substances.”

Agents from the Narcotics Trafficking Crimes Prosecutor’s Office are participating in the operation in coordination with the National Civil Police and the Guatemalan Army through the Naval Defense Staff.

Meanwhile, the police specified in their Twitter account that the shipment arrived from Costa Rica and so far no arrests have been reported.

International cartels use Central America – with the help of local drug traffickers – to move drugs towards Mexico and the United States.

In 2023, Guatemala’s anti-drug forces seized more than three tons of cocaine, a reduction of almost 50% compared to the previous year, according to official data.

According to Washington, 90% of the cocaine entering its territory passes through Mexico and Central America in small planes, boats and submarines.