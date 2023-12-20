Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Secret Visit To Costa Rica

According to local media reports by CRHoy, British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visited Costa Rica last week, continuing the country’s reputation as a top destination for celebrity getaways. According to immigration authorities, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex entered Costa Rica on December 14th and departed earlier today, December 20th, after enjoying nearly a week visiting the beautiful beaches and rainforests.

Apparently, the couple spent much of their time relaxing at scenic Playa Carrillo and the nearby beaches of Guanacaste province, internationally renowned for their pristine sands and world-class resorts. However, Harry and Meghan are not the first celebrities dazzled by Costa Rica’s diverse natural wonders recently – Colombian superstar Shakira was also spotted vacationing there with her children. Comedian Kevin Hart and actress Jane Seymour have likewise made recent visits.

No strangers to controversy since their fairytale wedding, the young royals likely valued their low-key escape to Costa Rica’s “pura vida” atmosphere out of the constant media glare. Though details of their tropical getaway are scarce, one thing is certain – Harry and Meghan join a long tradition of A-listers and dignitaries finding restored spirit along Costa Rica’s lush rainforest trails, stunning ocean vistas, and warm hospitality.