Costa Rica’s Vargas Golden Again in Hurdles at 2023 Pan American Games

Costa Rican track star Andrea Carolina Vargas cemented her status as one of the region’s top hurdlers by successfully defending her title in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile this week.

On a wet track at the National Stadium, Vargas pushed through rainy conditions to claim gold with a time of 13.06 seconds. She edged out Cuban rival Greisys Lázara Roble by just 0.03 seconds in a thrilling finish. American Alaysha Johnson took bronze 0.13 seconds behind Vargas.

This marks the second straight Pan American gold for the 27-year-old Vargas, who was also champion at the 2019 Lima Games. She becomes the first Costa Rican athlete to win two consecutive gold medals in the same event at the prestigious competition.

“This is an incredibly special moment for me and for my country,” said an emotional Vargas after the race. “To be able to achieve this again, under difficult conditions, fills me with so much pride.”

Vargas has been in peak form this season, taking gold at the Ibero-American Championships in May followed by another victory at the Central American and Caribbean Games in June. She also holds the Central American and Caribbean record in the 100m hurdles event.

But defending her Pan Am title posed a new challenge that Vargas was determined to overcome. “My goal was to go out strong from the first hurdle and maintain my speed throughout,” she said. “I am so grateful I was able to accomplish that.”

Vargas’ repeat gold opens the athletics medal count for Costa Rica in impressive fashion. She has shown her world-class talent once again on the international stage. Vargas is an inspiration and role model for youth across the country.

“This is for Costa Rica!” declared Vargas as she waved the national flag proudly after her win. With athletes like Vargas leading the way, the future looks bright for Costa Rican athletics.

Pura Vida, Andrea!